Several injured in airboat crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people were injured Tuesday when an airboat crashed in Sumter County.

According to our NBC affiliate in the area, 14 passengers and one operator were on the boat when it crashed in Lake Panasoffkee near the Withlacoochee River.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tell our affiliate several people were injured. Everyone is expected to be okay.

The airboat was operated by a nearby company called Tom and Jerry’s Airboat Tours.

News Channel 8 will provide updates as soon as they are available.

