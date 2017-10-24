Hillsborough deputy rear-ends school bus carrying 12 kids in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve children were on a school bus that was rear-ended by a sheriff’s deputy in Thonotosassa Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it happened in the eastbound lanes on Main Street at Bunk House Lane.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy rear-ended the school bus, according to a HCSO spokesperson.

One student was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson said the students on the bus attend Armwood High School.

No other details have been released.

