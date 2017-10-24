Sassy the cougar passes away at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

Source: Big Cat Rescue.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cougar at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, the rescue announced.

The cougar, named Sassy Cougar, came to Big Cat Rescue last October from Spirit of the Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dakota. Sassy was one of the two cougars who were rescued from the sanctuary. Four Bobcats were also part of the rescue.

Big Cat Rescue believes Sassy was at least 18 years old.

Earlier this month, a dental team performed root canals on Sassy. The rescue says she was having nose bleeds that they hoped would end after her teeth her fixed, but they did not. In a post, the rescue also said they feared she might have a brain or nasal tumor.

Big Cat Rescue has not said what they believe led to her death.

You can read more about Sassy and leave a tribute to her on the Big Cat Rescue website.

