Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered 89-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing, endangered man Tuesday night.

Pierre Menetrier, 89, suffers from signs of dementia.

Menetrier was last seen in his apartment complex before 8 p.m. on Tuesday

It is believed he left the area in his 2003 silver Hyundai Elantra, Florida tag IKYV33.

Menetrier lives at home with his wife who also suffers from dementia and has no additional known friends or family in the area.

If he is located, contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

