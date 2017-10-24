Ring leader and 6 teens busted after Tampa Bay area theft spree

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman they say orchestrated a theft ring of juveniles to steal from various stores around Tampa Bay last Saturday.

Breshia Carter, 23, is charged with scheme to defraud, principal to grand theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators say Carter drove six female juveniles, ages 15 to 17, to three different stores in Bradenton and Pinellas County with the intent to commit retail theft.

Deputies say Carter directed the girls on what to steal once inside each store, including clothes for her children, while she waited outside in the getaway car.

Authorities say the crime spree started in Bradenton where the teens are accused of stealing from Saks.

Deputies say Carter then drove to Kmart in Seminole, where the juveniles are also accused of stealing from.

The group was taken into custody at Kohl’s in St. Petersburg around 5 p.m. after store staff alerted authorities.

Detectives said the teens grabbed $600 worth of clothes from Kohl’s.

Investigators located over $500 worth of clothing inside Carter’s vehicle.