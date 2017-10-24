Police trying to figure out who shot Pinellas Park bicyclist

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are trying to figure out who shot a bicyclist on Monday night, critically injuring him.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers responded to a call about a bicycle accident at 7 p.m. on Monday in the 6600 block of 62nd Avenue North.

The 44-year-old man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The hospital later notified the officers that the bicyclist had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Detectives are trying to figure out where the shooting happened and who was responsible.

The shooting victim is in critical condition at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.

His name has not been released.

