PHOTOS: First look of new ‘Toy Story Land’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Credit: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and it looks like every toy lover’s dream.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, when Toy Story Land opens in Summer 2018 guests will shrink to the size of a toy and explore Andy’s creation in his own backyard.

The story goes on to Woody’s Lunch Box, where Andy created a walk-up quick-service window that will serve up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.

In the new rendering released you can see Woody’s Lunch Box – like the rest of Toy Story Land – has been adorably strewn about with some of Andy’s favorite toys and items from his lunch.

You can even spot a green army man on a nearby lookout tower, to keep watch for Andy’s return.

