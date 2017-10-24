Pensacola teacher accused of flipping special needs student out of desk

WKRG Published:
Source: WKRG

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County, Florida teacher faces child abuse and cruelty towards a child charges after deputies say she used extreme measures to get a special needs student out of a desk.

Authorities say Donna Dixon, a teacher at Escambia Westgate School, flipped a desk that the female student was sitting in because the student would not get out as Dixon requested.

The arrest report says the student then hit a large plastic cart and landed with her back on the floor while still in the desk.

According to the report, Dixon refused to help the student and left the classroom. The student complained of having a sore neck.

Dixon has been suspended from the school since October 11.

Our affiliate in the area has reached out to officials from the district but have not yet received a response.

Dixon’s bond was set at $10,000.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s