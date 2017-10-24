Nun who became ‘Chain-saw sister’ after Irma inspires new beer in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA) – A nun attacking Hurricane Irma debris with a chainsaw inspired a new beer in Florida.

MORE: Chainsaw nun speaks out

The images of Sister Margaret Ann of Miami in full habit in the south Florida summer sun made the perfect image for quenching your thirst after working in the yard, the brewer at Due South Brewing Company said.

The video raised spirits and a few eyebrows when it went viral and now people are raising glasses full of the nun’s namesake brew.

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer posted the video of Sister Margaret Ann on social media after the storm. The Miami-Dade Police Department praised her effort, saying: “Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!”

Due South Brewing Company released “Nun with a Chainsaw” pale ale on Friday – in draft and 16-ounce cans. The beer has tropical and piney flavors.

The principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami laughed off the attention, saying her students are enjoying watching her on social media. Some have even asked for her autograph.

She said she didn’t even mind the fact that she had become known worldwide as the “chain saw sister,” but the new moniker did make her laugh.

“If it’s going bring back good memories for people, and we all learn and grow, it’s good,” she said.

CLICK HERE to find the beer in the Tampa Bay area.

MORE TOP STORIES