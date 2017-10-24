Missing Texas toddler’s dad now says she choked on milk, he took her body outside

FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified. (Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl has changed his story, saying she choked while drinking milk at 3 a.m. and that he took her body outside after he believed she had died.

Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin Mathews from India, presented his new story after going to the Richardson Police Department with his lawyer on Monday afternoon.

Richardson Police are still waiting Tuesday for confirmation that the body of a small child found Sunday morning in a culvert about half a mile from the Mathews’ home is Sherin. Investigators have said that they believe it is.

The new version of events is detailed in Mathews’ arrest warrant. He was arrested Monday and charged with felony injury to a child.

Sherin, who was adopted from India last year, was reported missing by her father on Oct. 7. He initially told police that he had ordered her to stand near a tree outside of their home at about 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk, and that she was gone when he went to check on her about 15 minutes later. Authorities said he waited five hours to report her missing.

Previously, Mathews was free on bond after being charged with abandoning or endangering a child. According to police, Mathews said the girl was developmentally disabled and malnourished when he and his wife adopted her, and that they had to put her on a special diet that included feeding her whenever she was awake, including in the middle of the night, to help her gain weight.

Mathews initially told police that after doing an initial search once he realized his daughter was missing, he went inside and did laundry while waiting for her to come home or for daylight so that he could continue looking.

He and his wife, Sini Mathews, attended a court hearing earlier Monday to determine whether they could regain custody of their 4-year-old biological daughter, who was placed in protective custody after her sister went missing. The judge postponed the hearing until Nov. 13 to give Wesley Mathews time to hire a civil attorney, said Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Child Protective Services. The girl will remain in foster care at least until that hearing or until a judge orders a change in custody.

“We do have the names of some relatives who have expressed interest in taking care of her,” Gonzales said. “We can begin looking into those relatives, but it is entirely up to the judge where she is placed.”

Authorities using dogs to search for Sherin found the remains Sunday in a drainage tunnel about a half-mile from the family’s home.

