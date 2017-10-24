Man arrested for impersonating contractor during Irma State of Emergency in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators arrested a Hillsborough County man who they say turned to social media to try to find customers who needed home repairs after Hurricane Irma, even though he’s not licensed.

Dennis Hollingsworth, 22, was put in jail after a detective responded to a Facebook advertisement, documents show.

He’s accused of agreeing to do home repair work for more than $5,000 even though he’s not licensed by the state, an arrest document says.

“It’s especially prevalent after storms. You have to be very careful the people you hire are properly licensed and qualified,” said Jason Ohman of Pinellas County Consumer Protection.

Hollingsworth is charged with impersonating a contractor during a State of Emergency.

Ohman urges people to do their homework to find a licensed contractor.

“It takes a matter of seconds if you’re able to do it online with your phone,” he said.

In the end, it’s all about the license.

“A licensed contractor should be proud to present a license to you,” Ohman said.

