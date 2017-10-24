Little chefs get math, science and history in their cooking lessons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everybody loves to eat, but not everyone knows how to cook. That’s not the case for a group of junior chefs who are not only learning to get around the kitchen, but also incorporating math, science, and history in their lesson.

While the students in this cooking class may be pint-sized, the recipes they’re mixing up are 5 star. Junior Chefs of America is a non-profit organization that started off as a cook-off for kids. Junior Chefs now works to teach life skills to children in the Tampa Bay area.

“I mean it’s a really fun experience for kids. They can just learn how to bake and stuff, and it will help them in the future when they have to learn how to cook or something. So they can just be like, oh I know how to make that,” says Chris Fotinos who takes the class.

“They like that they’re being creative. They’re also learning, and in my opinion the kids and the adults will agree that they’re learning skills for the future,” says Krystle Canan with Junior Chefs of America.

So, as the muffins are baking, now it’s time to get serious. We incorporate a little math, science, and history, and we do it with some homework, because now we wait for the muffins to bake.

“While this stuff is cooking in the oven or baking, we get to do a lesson over there on that mat. We do the lesson, then we finish the lesson and we get to eat some delicious food,” says Chris.

This is also a big confidence booster!

“Really, nothings hard to me,” says little Mila Gainer who gone to several classes.

Future plans include expanding the program across the country, and taking the students and their new culinary skills to communities.

Learn more about Junior Chefs of America here.

