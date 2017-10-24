Little chefs get math, science and history in their cooking lessons

Marco Villarreal By Published: Updated:
Junior Chefs of America helps kids learn to cook.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everybody loves to eat, but not everyone knows how to cook. That’s not the case for a group of junior chefs who are not only learning to get around the kitchen, but also incorporating math, science, and history in their lesson.

While the students in this cooking class may be pint-sized, the recipes they’re mixing up are 5 star. Junior Chefs of America is a non-profit organization that started off as a cook-off for kids. Junior Chefs now works to teach life skills to children in the Tampa Bay area.

“I mean it’s a really fun experience for kids. They can just learn how to bake and stuff, and it will help them in the future when they have to learn how to cook or something. So they can just be like, oh I know how to make that,” says Chris Fotinos who takes the class.

“They like that they’re being creative. They’re also learning, and in my opinion the kids and the adults will agree that they’re learning skills for the future,” says Krystle Canan with Junior Chefs of America.

So, as the muffins are baking, now it’s time to get serious. We incorporate a little math, science, and history, and we do it with some homework, because now we wait for the muffins to bake.

“While this stuff is cooking in the oven or baking, we get to do a lesson over there on that mat. We do the lesson, then we finish the lesson and we get to eat some delicious food,” says Chris.

This is also a big confidence booster!

“Really, nothings hard to me,” says little Mila Gainer who gone to several classes.

Future plans include expanding the program across the country, and taking the students and their new culinary skills to communities.

Learn more about Junior Chefs of America here.

Follow Marco Villarreal on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s