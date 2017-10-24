Largo gas station worker seeks help on Facebook after robber locks him in freezer

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – What do you do when a robber locks you in the freezer at the gas station on your first day of work and you can’t get out? Post about it on Facebook.

That’s what happened to a Largo gas station employee early Tuesday morning.

Largo police tell News Channel 8 they responded to a silent alarm at the Speedway located at 2698 Roosevelt Blvd. at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they spotted a man with a knife inside the store. However, they didn’t see any employees at the 24-hour gas station.

At the same time, John Havel received a phone call from his brother, Alex, who recently started working at Speedway.

“I wonder why my brother is calling me at 1:30 in the morning and a monotone voice tells me ‘there’s been a robbery, we’re being robbed.’ I get up and I’m pacing around the room. ‘Have you already called the cops? Why are you talking to me right now?’,” Havel told News Channel 8.

Havel says his brother was hiding in the freezer. And, he says, before he called his brother, he posted about the ordeal on Facebook, prompting other family members to be alerted to what was going on.

Largo police immediately surrounded the gas station with on-duty patrol units and a police tactical team. The robber was unaware of their presence, and continued to load a cart full of merchandise.

After one hour, the robber left the gas station through the front door with the stolen items and was confronted by officers.

The man attempted to run back inside the store, but was apprehended by Largo Police K9 Fritz. The suspect was then arrested.

The robbery suspect was identified as Geoffrey Chad Davis, 31. He has minor injuries, according to Largo police. The employees were unharmed.

