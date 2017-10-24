Italian-Inspired Dishes

Ingredients:

Fennel Fronds for Garnish

 

1 1/2 C  Pomodoro Sauce

 

2 T Calabrian Chile Paste

 

1 1/2 C  Braised Baby Octopus

2 C  Poached Rock Shrimp

 

1 C  Smoked Swordfish Belly

 

1 1/2 C Sun Dried Tomato

 

1 lbs  Squid Ink Tagliatelle

 

1/4 C Italian Bread Crumbs

 

Directions

 

1) Drop pasta in boiling salted water, and ensure the pasta is not sticking to itself.

 

2) In a medium sautee pan, warm pomodoro and chile paste through, and add seafood.  Taste and adjust seasoning.

 

3) Remove and drain cooked pasta, and add to the sauce.

 

4) Toss all ingredients together to ensure proper coating of the pasta.

 

5) Portion into 4 warm pasta dishes, and garnish with the breadcrumbs and fennel fronds.

