Hippo hooray! Zoo’s Fiona watches as couple gets engaged

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden a zoo employee swaddles a female Nile hippopotamus calf born to 17-year-old mother Bibi and 35-year-old father Henry Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, six weeks before the anticipated March 2017 due date, at the zoo in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Zoo staffers are providing critical care to the prematurely born baby hippo which is the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years. (Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA/AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo‘s popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.

A snapshot shared on Instagram shows the hippo underwater with her face near the glass, watching as Nick Kelble got down on one knee in front of her with a ring box for his smiling girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

Roll accepted the proposal and shared the photos earlier this month, noting that she and her fiance are glad the hippo was part of their special day.

Fiona was born prematurely in January, weighing only about 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 500 pounds (227 kilograms).

