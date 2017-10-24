Hernando deputies looking for woman with dementia who left dentist in Spring Hill

By Published:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered woman out of Spring Hill.

Deputies say 73-year-old Valerie “Sue” Susan Gannaway was last seen just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when she walked out of the waiting room at O’Sullivan and Deluca Dentistry. The office is on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, between Chalmer Street and Landover Boulevard.

Gannaway has been diagnosed with dementia and takes medication for it.

She is about 5-feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light gray shorts, a gray and blue or blue and white striped top and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she could be is asked to call (352) 754-6830.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s