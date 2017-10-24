Hernando deputies looking for woman with dementia who left dentist in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered woman out of Spring Hill.

Deputies say 73-year-old Valerie “Sue” Susan Gannaway was last seen just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when she walked out of the waiting room at O’Sullivan and Deluca Dentistry. The office is on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, between Chalmer Street and Landover Boulevard.

Gannaway has been diagnosed with dementia and takes medication for it.

She is about 5-feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light gray shorts, a gray and blue or blue and white striped top and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she could be is asked to call (352) 754-6830.

