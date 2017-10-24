Gunshots ring out in Seminole Heights, residents call 911 fearing 4th victim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is day 15 in the hunt for the Seminole Heights killer.

Residents have been on edge for days. Their level of anxiety and fear grows with each moment as the killer remains on their streets, in their neighborhoods.

Then, it happened. It was the moment they feared the most.

Just after midnight, early Tuesday morning, residents heard gunshots in the very neighborhood where three people were murdered. When the gunfire rang out, the community couldn’t believe it.

The collective heart skipped a beat.

Was it happening again? Was this victim number four?

Police descended on the neighborhood within seconds. They covered every crevice, every corner, every square inch of the community.

They were there in an instant.

As they quickly kicked off an investigation into the shooting, they had no way of knowing if anyone was lurking nearby.

Was the killer watching them?

Ultimately, the answer was no. The shooting was unrelated.

However, the incident shows just how anxious everyone is.

Then, there was yet another question – where is the murderer now?

The person who took the lives of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa and Anthony Naiboa is still out there.

A volunteer group called the Guardian Angels is patrolling the city streets 24-7

They are extra eyes and ears within the neighborhood, with one mission in mind; find the killer and bring that person to justice.

“We do this for them, the victims. We do this for them,” said Jim Van Matre.

RELATED COVERAGE: