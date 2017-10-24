Florida’s top searched Halloween costume is…

By Published:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s crunch time to find a costume for Halloween and people are ferociously googling their options.

Google has revealed the state by state top searched costumes.

The super cool costume topping this year’s ranking is no surprise, but some of the state-by-state rankings may surprise you.

Wonder Woman was the No. 1 Google searched costume this season. Followed by Harley Quinn, a clown, a unicorn and a rabbit rounding out the top 5.

And Florida’s most searched for costume was also Wonder Woman, but Disney’s new favorite headstrong lady Moana was also in the rankings.

Some of the stranger things searched for include the movie IT in Delaware, Starbucks in Wyoming and a ninja in Alaska.

