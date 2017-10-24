Florida Aquarium’s Guppyween offers ‘sea of candy’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, the Florida Aquarium will be transformed into one of the finest trick or treating destination locations in the state of Florida.

This is all part of the Florida Aquarium’s annual Guppyween celebration where kids can trick-or-treat throughout the Aquarium.

There will be family friendly entertainment and a “sea of candy” in a safe setting.

All aquarium exhibits, including the aquarium’s outdoor plaza with the Fins bar, The Splash Pad and the 4-D Theater will be open.

Guppyween is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on October 28 and 29.

Learn more about Guppyween here. 

