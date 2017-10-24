Evening of Hope

The Brandon Foundation invites you to attend this special annual event, on November 3, 2017, at the Regent in Riverview. Guests will enjoy a variety of wine and food tastings from local restaurants and caterers, plus coffee, cordials and desserts, in a strolling Parisian ambiance. At 8 p.m., a program highlighting the Brandon Foundation Angel Program will be underway, as special guests are introduced by Emcees Cyndi Edwards and Jerry Penacoli from Daytime TV. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on the Live and Silent Auction during the event, capture enjoyable memories at the photo booth, and enjoy great music provided by the amazing Standing 8 Count jazz ensemble.

