Evening of Hope

daytimewebstaff Published:

The Brandon Foundation invites you to attend this special annual event, on November 3, 2017, at the Regent in Riverview. Guests will enjoy a variety of wine and food tastings from local restaurants and caterers, plus coffee, cordials and desserts, in a strolling Parisian ambiance. At 8 p.m., a program highlighting the Brandon Foundation Angel Program will be underway, as special guests are introduced by Emcees Cyndi Edwards and Jerry Penacoli from Daytime TV. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on the Live and Silent Auction during the event, capture enjoyable memories at the photo booth, and enjoy great music provided by the amazing Standing 8 Count jazz ensemble.

https://brandonfoundation.org/evening-hope-parisian-experience/

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s