Deputies seek help finding missing, endangered woman with mental capacity of 14-year-old

Naomi Rebekah Sumes was reported missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Relatives say Naomi Rebekah Sumes, 20, has the mental capacity of an 14-year-old child.

Sumes’ family says she was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she left her home on East 127th Avenue in Tampa and never returned. Sumes’ mother told police that her daughter’s highest level of education is the 8th grade.

Naomi Rebekah Sumes is 5’ 1” tall, weighs 90 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, blue denim jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Sumes is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

