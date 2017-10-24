Citrus County Animal Control officers seize 65 dogs from elderly couple

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Sheriff Animal Control officers seized 65 dogs from an elderly couple on Monday.

The couple had been monitored regularly as dog breeders, according to the sheriff’s office, but just barely met minimum standards to care for their dogs.

During the monitoring period, Animal Control was aware of only 18 dogs.

Dozens of dogs were kept hidden from law enforcement during checkups.

The sheriff’s office said the husband had a recent medical issue and emergency personnel responded to the home.

Responding personnel immediately called law enforcement when they saw conditions inside the home.

The wife admitted she was overwhelmed and acknowledged the home was deplorable and not a healthy living environment for the couple or the dogs.

The sheriff’s office said the couple was extremely cooperative and signed papers surrendering the 65 dogs, mostly purebred Rat Terriers.

Animal County will turn the pets over to the county animal shelter for adoption.

Criminal charges are not being filed at this time, due to the good condition of the animals and the couple’s cooperation.

Animal Control officers will continue to monitor the situation.

The dogs will be available for adoption when they are medically cleared.

