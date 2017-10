CHICAGO (WFLA/NBC) – Several animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago got pumpkins for a snack on Monday.

Fruit bats, a sloth bear and western lowland gorillas played with, munched on and got their claws into gourds and pumpkins.

A pygmy hippo had a little trouble with her teeth, but she eventually got her teeth around it.

The zoo’s carpet python had fun slithering through a Jack O’ Lantern.

