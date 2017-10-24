Bucs’ coach reacts to player’s comment in ‘Koetter’s Korner’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is known for his direct and honest approach to handling players and when expressing opinions of his team.

In Monday’s “Koetter’s Korner” exclusive interview, Koetter reacted to a postgame comment made by Bucs safety TJ Ward, aimed at his lack of playing time.

“I just think people need to watch the tape before pointing fingers,” Koetter said, not naming Ward directly.

But, the message was clear.

After falling behind 17-6, in the third quarter, the Bucs rallied to take the lead 27-20, with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills responded with a three play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 27.

With the ball back in Tampa Bay’s hands, wide receiver Adam Humphries fumbled in Bucs territory. The Bills recovered it and kicked the go ahead field goal with just seconds remaining.

At 2-4, the Bucs currently sit in last place in the NFC South, two games behind the first place New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs play their first division game of the season this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers visit Raymond James Stadium.

“Koetter’s Korner” airs each Monday during sports on News Channel 8 at 6 p.m.

