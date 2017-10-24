Children find woman’s body in park in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say children found a woman’s body in a park in Volusia County.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the children found the 31-year-old woman in Derbyshire Park near some football fields Sunday around 2 p.m.
Daytona Beach police Sgt. Kelsey Harris says the woman appeared to have experienced trauma.
The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.
Further details have not been released.
