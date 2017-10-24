6 high school football players punished for altercation after losing game

By Published: Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Six Southeast High School football players won’t be on the field or involved in any other after school activity after they were involved in an altercation with players from another school after last week’s game in Manatee County.

The six football players were suspended from participating in extracurricular activities for four weeks.

School officials said it happened when players from Southeast and Wauchula Hardee High School were shaking hands after the game where Hardee High School won the Class 5A-District 11 contest 24-21.

The six suspensions are the result of a careful review of the facts conducted by Southeast High School and School District of Manatee County Administrators

“The conduct that occurred following the game between Southeast High and Hardee High is unacceptable and not reflective of the standards expected of representatives of the School District of Manatee County,” said Manatee District Supervisor of Athletics Jason Montgomery. “It is a privilege and an honor to represent your school and our school district and we expect our student athletes to act in accordance with that privilege.”

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s