6 high school football players punished for altercation after losing game

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Six Southeast High School football players won’t be on the field or involved in any other after school activity after they were involved in an altercation with players from another school after last week’s game in Manatee County.

The six football players were suspended from participating in extracurricular activities for four weeks.

School officials said it happened when players from Southeast and Wauchula Hardee High School were shaking hands after the game where Hardee High School won the Class 5A-District 11 contest 24-21.

The six suspensions are the result of a careful review of the facts conducted by Southeast High School and School District of Manatee County Administrators

“The conduct that occurred following the game between Southeast High and Hardee High is unacceptable and not reflective of the standards expected of representatives of the School District of Manatee County,” said Manatee District Supervisor of Athletics Jason Montgomery. “It is a privilege and an honor to represent your school and our school district and we expect our student athletes to act in accordance with that privilege.”

