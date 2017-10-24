5-year-old dies after collapsing at Lake Co. daycare

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Investigators hope test results will explain what caused a 5-year-old child to collapse and die at a Lake County daycare.

According to a Leesburg police report, the boy collapsed Friday at Kids of Distinction Daycare on North 15th Street.

The child’s mother arrived to pick him up and was informed by the director that her son had just collapsed.

Investigators said the 26-year-old mother rushed into a classroom and saw her son on the floor with a wet cloth on his head.

The mother called 911 and the child was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the boy’s autopsy showed no signs of injury, trauma or abuse.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was turned over to them because the daycare is owned by a city commissioner.

Commissioner John Christian said he is praying for the child’s family and that counselors were at the daycare on Monday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is involved in the investigation.

