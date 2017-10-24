3 arrested for selling fentanyl, other drugs, out of St. Pete motel room

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were arrested on Tuesday after selling drugs from a St. Petersburg motel room.

According to detectives, the investigation began when they received a tip that Antwan Williams, 27, was selling illegal drugs from a room at the Candlelight Inn.

Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics Division were able to confirm Williams was selling fentanyl and other drugs from the room.

It was determined that Ralph Daniels, 27, was selling drugs out of the same motel room.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the hotel room on Monday.

During the search, they found 63 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, pressed pills of an unidentified substance, various drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, ammunition and $19,000 in cash.

Diamond Winston, 26, was also in the room when drug transactions were taking place.

Detectives arrest Williams, Daniels and Winston. All were taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

All face various drug and other charges.

Under a new law signed by Governor Rick Scott earlier this year, Williams, Daniels and Winston could face a minimum mandatory 25-year prison sentence if convicted of trafficking in fentanyl with 28 grams or more. This is the first fentanyl trafficking investigation for Pinellas detectives since the new law took effect.

