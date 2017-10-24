12-foot gator caught wandering on Florida Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Creatures of all kinds want to enjoy a beach day, and one huge Florida alligator was no exception.
Indian River County deputies responded to a call about a massive gator lounging on the Vero Beach sand Sunday night.
A professional trapper headed out to the sand to capture the gator. Officials said it was a whopping 12-feet long.
No injuries were reported and deputies were able to relocate their new giant friend to another, uninhabited, area.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Parents warned to watch out for candy that can get kids high
- KFC Twitter follows 11 Herbs and Spices, intrigues internet
- Free food apps with the best perks
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD