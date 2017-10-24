12-foot gator caught wandering on Florida Beach

By Published:
Credit: Indian River County Sheriff's Office

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Creatures of all kinds want to enjoy a beach day, and one huge Florida alligator was no exception.

Indian River County deputies responded to a call about a massive gator lounging on the Vero Beach sand Sunday night.

A professional trapper headed out to the sand to capture the gator. Officials said it was a whopping 12-feet long.

No injuries were reported and deputies were able to relocate their new giant friend to another, uninhabited, area.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s