12-foot gator caught wandering on Florida Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Creatures of all kinds want to enjoy a beach day, and one huge Florida alligator was no exception.

Indian River County deputies responded to a call about a massive gator lounging on the Vero Beach sand Sunday night.

A professional trapper headed out to the sand to capture the gator. Officials said it was a whopping 12-feet long.

No injuries were reported and deputies were able to relocate their new giant friend to another, uninhabited, area.

