Witnesses watch parts of aircraft fall from sky, plane departed PIE moments before incident

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how parts of an aircraft ripped off the plane after taking off from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Johnna Seriano was playing in a softball tournament Sunday morning, when she saw something in the sky.

“I was playing left field when I heard this loud noise and looked up and I thought, ‘what would that have been,’” she said. “Then I see a plane and from far away, it looked like paper.”

The Pinellas Warriors were on the field at Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex when a Lear Jet passed over.

A FAA representative said pieces of the engine cover fell off.

“I was just standing there. I didn’t care about the play at that moment,” said Seriano.

One piece of metal landed on field nine, a few fields over from where Seriano was playing.

A second piece landed less than a mile away, in the middle of Drew Street, near the Best Buy.

Matthew Addison was there and dialed 911. He was jogging when he noticed the parts falling from the sky.

“My fear was that it was going to hit a house or a car. It was about five feet tall and about three or four feet wide,” said Addison.

A FAA official said the pilot of the plane made a U-turn and returned to the airport.

Air traffic controllers noticed the engine cover missing as the plane was landing.

“Just be advised that there’s a left engine cowling missing. We did receive [a call] from 911 reporting that there was a piece of metal that was about northwest of the field,” said the air traffic controller.

Seriano was just glad no one was hurt.

“I’ve heard of stories of stuff happening like that, but I never thought I’d see it, or matter of fact, see it above the field while we’re playing a game,” she said.

No one was injured.

The pilot reported having trouble with an on board computer.

