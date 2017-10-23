Wesley Chapel High School math teacher killed in crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wesley Chapel High School math teacher was killed in a car accident on his way to school on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Marcellus Shackelford, 38, was killed when Howard Hawkins Jr., 50, was traveling southbound on Morris Bridge Road and crossed over the center line, striking Shackelford head-on.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers died at the scene.

Pasco County Schools posted about the crash on their Facebook page on Monday, offering thoughts and prayers to Shackelford’s family, students and colleagues.

