VIDEO: Semi-automatic gun held to cashier’s throat during St. Pete Robbery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A gunman held a semi-automatic pistol to a cashier’s throat during a robbery in St. Petersburg last week.

Police are trying to identify the suspect in the Come and Go store robbery in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue North on Oct. 16.

The cashier was not hurt, but the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash seen in the video above.

If you know anything about this robbery or think you know who the suspect is, please call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text your anonymous tip to TIP-411.

