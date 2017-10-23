Three men work frantically to save people from burning Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Austin Simpson and his father just happened to be driving by when they saw smoke and flames coming out of a home on Carnegie Circle in Tampa around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

“Coming up to the house, we realized there were still people inside. They had bars on the windows that were preventing them from getting out,” said Simpson.

Simpson and his father joined another man in a frantic effort to pry the bars off the windows.

“The heat coming out of that place was absolutely intense,” said Simpson.

Inside the home, they could see two young girls and hear their screams.

“The look in their eyes, I will never forget. There were very scared and their pleas for help is kind of what drove us to action,” said Simpson.

Austin Peterson lives across the street and joined Simpson and his father as they worked to save the people inside the home.

“Me and two other guys was not thinking about how hot them bars were when we were grabbing them. All we were thinking about was getting everybody out of there alive,” said Peterson.

Eventually, they were able to pry the bars on the windows up just enough to get the two girls out.

“So we saw the arms coming through the bars of those little girls and I don’t think we had any choice but to act on that,” said Simpson.

The men then started working on the front door, burglar bars covered it too, but they were able to rescue a woman and pull her out of the home.

It wasn’t a moment too soon.

“As soon as we got ’em out, the house was lit up with more flames. The flames started coming out the windows and the doors and what ever that sliding glass was there. Flames started coming out like crazy,” said Peterson.

The adult woman in the home is being treated for severe burns. The two children escaped with minor injuries.

