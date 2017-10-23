THEA announces “ESTUARY” as winning Selmon Extension pier design

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced that the “ESTUARY” pier design received the most votes in the public opinion poll.

Of the 1,805 votes, the “ESTUARY” design option, which represents nature envisioned in the form of a river delta or canopy of cypress trees, received 74 percent of votes.

Construction of the Selmon Extension has begun, with an anticipated operational date in late 2020.

The Selmon Extension is a 1.9-mile toll lane in the median of Gandy Boulevard that will offer a choice for regional travels.

