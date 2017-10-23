Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn on Seminole Heights Murders: ‘Evil is not going to win’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Solmari Cortes is gripped by fear.

“I haven’t slept. Ever since that happened. I haven’t slept,” she said.

She’s taking drastic steps to keep her home, and her four kids, safe after three people were randomly killed in Seminole Heights.

She bought a door lock and plans to add security cameras.

Now, her step-dad comes by at night to sleep inside her 15th Street home with a gun.

“I hope they can find him. Find whoever is doing this,” Cortes said.

It’s a sentiment shared by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

“Great people live here and they have risen up to the occasion. They have said ‘evil is not going to win. Good is going to triumph,’” Buckhorn said.

Like residents, city workers are pulling out all stops to keep the neighborhood safe.

Tampa Code Enforcement officers spent hours clearing alleyways and checking vacant homes. They want to get rid of any potential hiding spots.

“If they’re vacant, it’s a place to house,” an officer said.

TECO workers checked street lights to make sure they’re working properly.

Mayor Buckhorn tells News Channel 8 the police force is working around-the-clock to try to keep everyone safe.

“We’re not going to succumb to this, because if we do, evil wins,” he said.

