Polk County Sheriff’s Office offering up Halloween scares on Haunted Jail Tour

WARNING: Some props seen in video above could be considered frightening or graphic.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Everybody knows there is nothing scarier than running afoul of lady law in Polk County because when Sheriff Grady Judd shows up, the gig is up.

So for Halloween, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is running a haunted jail tour for law-abiding citizens. The tour features “Calvin,” an inmate who died and is back to haunt visitors of the Polk County Jail.

News Channel 8 got to walk through most of the attraction and was amazed by the attention to detail deputies took into account. Those involved volunteered their time before and after their shifts.

The first level of the tour features “Calvin” in a casket with his eyes bugged out. Right in front of him is a huge graveyard with a larger-than-life-size Werwolf chained to the wall.

On the second level, which they affectionately call “Death Roll,” they have an “electric chair” that makes a realistic sound when you sit in it. They even turn it on to execute some of their “favorite guests.”

Calvin’s Haunted Jail Tour has many other twists and turns that deputies came up with to scare the public for Halloween. But this Friday and Saturday are the last two days you can enjoy the tour.

It only costs $6 to get the scare of a lifetime. The Haunted Jail Tour can be found at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s old jail located at 455 North Broadway Avenue in Bartow, just across the street from the Bartow Police Department.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: