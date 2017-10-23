Pasco County man arrested for child abuse after 2-month-old is critically injured

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Pasco County man is facing charges after a two-month-old boy was hospitalized with skull fractures.

Jacob Brattain was arrested Saturday for aggravated child abuse.

Deputies say Brattain told them the baby had a “seizure-like episode” and stiffened up then passed out. The two-month-old was hospitalized after Brattain called 911.

Once at the hospital, the baby boy was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures and subdural bleeding in his skull, as well as retinal hemorrhaging in his eyes. Deputies say the child was in critical condition.

A doctor determined the injuries were due to abusive head trauma and were consistent with “high-velocity blows” to the boy’s head.

According to the arrest report, Brattain told deputies nothing out of the ordinary happened and he didn’t know how the baby suffered the skull fractures.

Deputies say Brattain was the only person caring for the baby at the time of his injuries, and determined he intentionally injured the boy.

