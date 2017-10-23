Opiate addiction: A tale of two moms, the children they lost and their message for other parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s something special about moms. They are unique people. Their emotions run deep, on an entirely different level. They know how to nurture, how to soothe, how to heal – with a simple touch or reassuring smile.

And, they have razor-sharp instincts.

In fact, many of us know firsthand what it’s like to get that well-known warning, “Don’t try anything, I’ve got eyes in the back of my head and I’ll see what you’re doing.”

Indeed, mothers have a sixth sense about them – a “mama bear” spirit that allows them to tap into the very heart of those around them, specifically their own children.

But, there’s a demon among us.

It is a force so powerful, so sinister, so insidious – that it has derailed even the most perceptive parents. It has overtaken their instincts and left them powerless in a terrifying battle. It has tempted, lured, engulfed and ultimately destroyed lives. It knows no boundaries and seems to seep into any path it in which it gains access.

The demon is addiction.

It doesn’t care about gender, race, education or bank accounts. Addiction isn’t about where you live, where you work or what you look like. It seems to writhe its way in and, similar to a parasite, it doesn’t let go.

Just ask Lynne Knowles and Tracy Carathanasis.

They are two loving moms who are left with aching hearts – two different stories, yet both the same. They are filled with both grief and exhaustion after a battle they couldn’t win as they worked desperately to protect their children.

They tried. They fought hard. They gave everything they had and more.

But this demon was too devious, too clever, too tempting. It outsmarted them at every turn. And in the end, it claimed the lives of those they loved most.

Both mothers say the pain is so deep, so raw, so hideous – that it almost doesn’t seem real.

Each mom lost the love of her life, her own flesh and blood, the child created and born from each of their bodies.

It just can’t be, they explain.

But when you look in their eyes, you see it. When you hear their stories of their children – Jamie and Drew – you feel it. It is real.

The heartache. The disbelief. The shock, as fresh as the day it happened.

Both recently attended the Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education candlelight vigil recently at Hillsborough High School in Tampa. The auditorium was packed that night with moms, dads, sisters, brothers, teachers, friends and loved ones.

Lynne and Tracy were among those in attendance. They sat in the crowd, shoulder to shoulder, with other parents. They shared their stories and opened their hearts. After all, these two moms have walked similar paths, a familiar journey.

Lynne’s daughter, Jamie, begin a battle with addiction in middle school. It started off with prescription pills. Lynne would later find out that her daughter began doctor shopping in high school, going from physician to physician around Tampa Bay, in an effort to get prescriptions for painkillers.

Unbeknownst to Lynne, her daughter got thousands of pills.

The Countryside High School graduate, who had good friends and made good grades, would eventually move on to heroin, landing her in and out of jail and rehabs.

Lynne admits that at one point, there was hope. Jamie became sober, married a young man who was serving in the Navy, and the couple moved to San Diego where he was stationed before being deployed to the Middle East.

This was a new start for her beautiful daughter. Lynne thought her child had turned a corner. The mother and daughter spent a blissful two weeks together, and Jamie was sober. She seemed like her life was back on track. Lynne returned home to Clearwater with a feeling of cautious optimism. That feeling of hope lasted six days.

Then, the phone call came.

It is not a moment she likes to think about or talk about. The conversation she had that day makes her sick to her stomach. It shattered her soul.

“I remember I was sitting in a chair and I went down on my knees, and I started screaming, ‘Are you sure, are you sure, are you sure?'”

It was the coroner calling from San Diego. Her daughter Jamie was found dead, alone in her apartment.

She had overdosed. Jamie used heroin one last time.

“I just remember walking circles and circles in my kitchen,” her mother sobbed. “I screamed, ‘This isn’t happening, this isn’t happening, this isn’t happening, this isn’t happening.'”

Lynne paused.

“But, it was. It was really happening. She was gone.”

For the mother of Drew Carathanasis, the story is eerily similar.

She too was filled with hope. Her son, who attended Alonso High School, also lost a battle with addiction.

With tears in her eyes, she explains how she can’t bring herself to clean out his room or move his things.

It is just as it was.

“His shoes are still on the floor. His hoodie is still hanging up,” she cried, tears welling in her eyes. “It feels like he’s still coming home.”

She still can’t believe how quickly addiction took over her son’s life, a young man with a bright smile and magnetic charm. His battle with prescription pills and drugs ripped apart their family, Tracy says, as they watched their son slip into a shell of who he used to be. After entering a drug diversion program, Drew was in and out of rehab. Tracy tells us that at first, he didn’t seem to take it seriously.

Then, she explains, he began to try – working harder to reach a goal of getting sober and graduating high school. She tells the story of visiting him at rehab, finding him alone at a picnic table surrounded by books and binders, studying for the SAT.

She knows he wanted to get better. She knows how hard he tried.

She also knows how tough it was for him to stay sober as he battled addiction. She had no way of knowing the drug that would eventually take her son’s life was the very one diagnosed to help make it better.

Just like Lynne, Tracy remembers the phone call that day. Her son was found on the side of the road. By his brother.

Drew overdosed on the antidepressant Wellbutrin.

He had been hallucinating for hours, according to eyewitnesses who would later tell investigators they honestly thought the young man was just messing around with friends or possibly drunk. They had no idea that he was moments from dying.

“I feel, in my heart, that he was truly depressed throughout his recovery as he struggled to stay sober. I feel as though he took all those Wellbutrin tablets thinking it would make him feel normal, better. I later read in his journal that he would tell young people this was not the way to live life.”

This particular demon seems to do that kind of damage, according to parents of young addicts. It is quick to entice, to destroy progress and lead a young life back down a path of dangerous behavior.

Both moms admit that their children made these choices. Both moms also admit that this is an epidemic, one that is ruthless and destructive.

They have learned many things about their children since losing them. Each has endured years of their own painful detective work, speaking extensively with friends and acquaintances of their beloved son and daughter.

They’ve learned more than they wanted to know. They’ve heard gut wrenching details and stories that seem to fill in the gaps and the puzzle pieces over the years that just didn’t make sense.

From each mother – there is one big piece of advice for every parent. It is simple and to-the-point: Get educated.

“I was worried about my daughter graduating high school,” said Lynne. “I should have been worried about her staying alive. I didn’t realize that my daughter was doctor shopping in high school. I had a feeling in the pit of my stomach that something wasn’t quite right. But, I didn’t know what it was. Don’t be like me and stick your head in the sand. I wish I would’ve been more educated, I wish I would’ve known then what I know now.”

For Tracy, that sentiment is shared.

“I would tell moms and dads to educate themselves. Learn everything they can about the drugs, and most of all, learn everything about your child,” she said. “You think you know, but a lot of us really don’t. The one thing I always did, I always made sure Drew knew how much I loved him. I made sure he knew that I was never going to give up on him, and I think he always knew that. Sometimes it’s like we think he is coming home, that he will walk through the front door.”

For these two moms, their lives have been filled with moments too painful to remember, but impossible to forget.

In the end, it is a tale of two mothers and the two lives they tried so hard to save.

Two moms who would do anything to have their children with them once again.

Two young people who gave everything, including their lives, to battle a demon.