News Channel 8 goes on ride along with Tampa police in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Contrary to what some might believe, Seminole Heights may be one of the safest areas in Tampa right now.
Tampa police officers are saturating the area, speaking to residents and business owners, keeping the lines of communication open.
Community policing isn’t anything new in Seminole Heights, the recent murders have simply heightened officers’ presence there.
News Channel 8’s Chip Osowski went on a ride-along with Tampa police Monday night and has more on this story in the video above.
