Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes

Each fall, Lakewood Ranch gives you the chance to experience life on the Ranch during their annual home spectacular featuring more than 50 stunning model homes throughout their award winning community. Make plans to stop by one of the Lakewood Ranch information centers to pick up a tour guide map. Models will be open daily October 20-November 19, including the private showcase homes at the exclusive Lake Club village as well as the private, gated Country Club East village. Visit the lakewoodranch.com/tourofhomes for a full list of activities.
