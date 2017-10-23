Humane Society of Tampa Bay offering free vaccinations for dogs at Nov. event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering free vaccinations for dogs on Nov. 4 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The park is located at 1000 E Harrison St. in downtown Tampa.

Distemper/parvovirus and rabies vaccines will be given to the first 1,000 dogs.

Dogs must be at least eight weeks old to receive distemper/parvovirus vaccines and at least three months old to receive rabies vaccinations.

Dogs must be on leashes and there is a limit of four pets per household.

More information is available online, or by calling the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at 813-336-3550.

MORE TOP STORIES: