RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing death that occurred Monday evening.

The stabbing happened at about 5:14 p.m. at 1106 Windton Oaks Drive.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died later Monday evening.

Investigators have identified a suspect, but have not taken him into custody.

The victim and the suspect knew each other.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

MORE TOP STORIES: