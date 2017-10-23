This October, during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue will be participating in the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) national Find Your Fido initiative to raise awareness about homeless animals and help find safe, loving homes for dogs in the community. To encourage local supporters to #FindYourFido, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue will be waiving the fee of all dogs that have been at the shelter for over 6 months and offering special weekly adoption promotions throughout the month of October.

The ASPCA estimates that approximately 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. shelters every year, where they sit waiting to be adopted into a loving home. The ASPCA’s #FindYourFido campaign is designed to expand the digital exposure for animals in shelters across the country and raise awareness about the many benefits of adopting a pet. During the month of October, Fido—a cardboard cutout ambassador for adoptable dogs in every city—will be crisscrossing the country to illustrate how easy it is to picture a shelter pet in your daily life and encourage animal adoption. Watch for representatives of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue to be out in the community with the life-sized cardboard Fido. Animal lovers are encouraged to take a selfie with him and to post it on their social media platforms with #FindYourFido to show their support for shelter animals and pet adoptions.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue partnered with the ASPCA by taking in 55 and 41 cats from southern Florida shelters that were devastated by the storm,” said Executive Director, Dari Oglesby, “We are thrilled to be partnering with them again to promote the millions of wonderful dogs in shelters nationwide that would make an amazing addition to anyone’s family. If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your life, we hope you will consider adopting from us during this special October initiative.”

Adoption promotions during the month of October will include: Fees waived on all dogs that have been at the shelter for over six months, ½ off adoption fees of all black adult dogs, free Canine Care Take Home Kits and $50 Senior Dog Adoptions. Each week in October will feature one of the above listed promotions.

Quinn is one of the dogs whose adoption fee will be waived this month as part of the #FindYourFido campaign.

She is a gorgeous 4 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been waiting for a home for over a year. She came to the shelter with a litter of seven pups who have long since been adopted. Now it’s her turn. To find out more about adopting Quinn or others like her visit www.nateshonoranimalrescue.org.