Fawn rescued from Gulf of Mexico in Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Walton County say a baby deer had to be saved after nearly drowning in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The fawn decided to take a dip in the Gulf on Sunday and, according to a Facebook post from the Walton County Sheriff, had to be rescued by a beachgoer.

After the deer was helped to shore, Deputy Brandon Cooner with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrapped the fawn up in a blanket and let the exhausted and scared animal rest in his truck.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers then arrived at the scene and relocated the fawn to drier land.

In his Facebook post, the sheriff reminds citizens that deputies and FWC officers are trained to handle these scenarios with wildlife and they do not encourage the public to approach animals.