Fatal crash shuts down Morris Bridge Road in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash has shut down part of Morris Bridge Road in Hillsborough County.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has closed the road near the Pasco County line.
Southbound Morris Bridge Road into Hillsborough County is closed. Northbound Morris Bridge Road into Pasco County is also shut down.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.
