Fatal crash shuts down Morris Bridge Road in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash has shut down part of Morris Bridge Road in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has closed the road near the Pasco County line.

Southbound Morris Bridge Road into Hillsborough County is closed. Northbound Morris Bridge Road into Pasco County is also shut down.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

New Tampa area: Morris Bridge is CLOSED at Camerton Rd due to a multi vehicle crash. This is by the Pasco line. Take 301 or 75. — Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) October 23, 2017

FATALITY: Deputies investigating a traffic fatality, Morris Bridge Rd near the Pasco County Line, southbound Morris Bridge Rd is CLOSED. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 23, 2017

