Fallen soldier’s widow: ‘Nothing to say’ to Trump

MIAMI (AP) — The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made “me cry even worse.”

The president tweeted shortly after saying his conversation with her was “very respectful.”

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.

The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband “knew what he signed up for” and didn’t appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson’s aunt.

