Fallen soldier’s widow: ‘Nothing to say’ to Trump

MIAMI (AP) — The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
Myeshia Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made “me cry even worse.”
The president tweeted shortly after saying his conversation with her was “very respectful.”
Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.
The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband “knew what he signed up for” and didn’t appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson’s aunt.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Polk County
- ‘Guardian Angels’ watch over Seminole Heights as search for killer continues
- Man with autism took wrong bus home from work, became 3rd Seminole Heights murder victim
- Child’s body found near missing 3-year-old Texas girl’s home
- Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: October 9 to October 14