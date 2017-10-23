Ensalada de Pulpo

Published:

1 order

 

4 oz grilled octopus

2 oz Heirloom Tomato Diced

2 oz Roma Tomato Diced

4 oz European Cucumber Diced

.5 oz Red Onion Julienne

1 oz EVOO

.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt

7 each croutons

A/N Maldon Salt

A/N Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

A/N Olive Oil

 

1.)    Place pre cooked Octopus in the Josper until lightly Charrd

2.)    Remove from Josper and slice ½ inch pieces and reserve.

3.)    Add both tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,olive oil,lemon juice, oregano,and salt in a small mixing

And toss until everything is evenly coated.

4.)    Add the croutons and toss one more time.

5.)    Build the salad a few pieces at a time in a bowl.. Make sure salad is compact and has good hight.

6.)    Place the grilled Octopus on top of salad.

7.)    Garnish with Maldon sea salt, fresh ground black black pepper, and olive oil.

