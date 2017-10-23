Colorado family displays 200 Jack O’ Lanterns synced to music

WFLA/KUSA Published:

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (WFLA/KUSA) – A couple in Colorado goes all out for Halloween.

Jim Christopherson has 200 Jack O’ Lanterns in his front yard.

The characters he’s carved range from Woody from Toy Story to Darth Vader.

The Jack O’ Lanterns don’t just light up, they are synced to spooky music.

“It’s been a passion, a love of my wife’s and mine to do this for a long, long time,” Christopherson said. “We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years. So, we converted our house a couple years ago from scary to family friendly.”

The pumpkins are carved from foam, so they don’t rot.

