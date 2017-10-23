Better Call Behnken: Sound system professionals step up to help struggling St. Pete church

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of sound system professionals who work with churches have stepped up to help a struggling church in St. Petersburg.

A Better Call Behnken story featuring Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg got attention on social media. This is after the church paid more than $37,000 for a new sound system.

The church wants the sound system because many aging members have trouble hearing their pastor’s sermons.

“It boggles my mind,” said Pastor John Underwood. “The person who called was from Indiana and said they had contacts literally around the world, and they had a specific offer from someone in England.”

Phil Mitchell, of CSMT, said his group has more than 40,000 members.

“It really just kind of broke our hearts, collectively, to see what happened, and again, with our mission to help other churches and other technicians, what better need is there than this one?” said Mitchell, who is based in Indiana.

Woodlawn paid a Clearwater company, Greystone Digital Technologies, in April. They got excuses and then they were told the company is closing.

Underwood says owner Keith Gilliam insisted the church pay a bulk of the money up front, saying the equipment ordered was unique to the church.

“Because if we backed out, he would be the one left holding the bag,” Pastor Underwood said. “He wasn’t the one left holding the bag.”

Meanwhile, Pinellas County Consumer Protection is investigating this incident.

MORE TOP STORIES: