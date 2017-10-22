WATCH: Hundreds of parachutists jump off 876-foot bridge

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WFLA) — Parachutists from all over the world gathered in West Virginia on Saturday to take part in a heart-stopping tradition.
The annual Bridge Day Festival is the only time people are legally allowed to jump off the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.
Base-jumping daredevils launch themselves off the bridge above white-water rapids to celebrate the tradition.
The bridge stands at 876 feet and is considered the third-highest bridge in the country.
The festival began in 1980. Organizers estimated about 80,000 people would show up this year.
